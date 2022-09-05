Broadway family believes they’re being harassed for being an interracial couple

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - A family in Broadway feels like they are being harassed for being an interracial couple. They said that their neighborhood has experienced a series of seemingly targeted acts.

On Sunday night, the family called the police after coming home to find a bag of dog feces on their front step and that wasn’t the end of it.

“An hour later, a car drove by our house and we heard two pops, one a little bit further down the street and one right outside of our house which prompted us to call 911 again,” said Darla Horne, who lives in Broadway with her boyfriend Jamar Wright and their young daughter.

Some neighbors in the areas said they heard the pops, but the cause remains unknown.

Broadway Police Chief Doug Miller told WHSV that his department has been investigating the incident but found no shell casings or anything to suggest gunshots were fired.

“Stuff like that starts happening, your mind goes wild. This being the kind of area that it is sometimes, your imagination can run wild,” said Jamar Wright.

Horne and Wright have lived in their neighborhood in Broadway for more than a year and said they have never experienced anything like this.

“We’ve gotten the looks before from people in the area and someone might say something under their breath but never anything like this, never any harassment to this extent. It’s just disappointing,” said Horne.

The family said the harassment began earlier in the week with bananas being left on signs in their neighborhood and nearby areas as well as on the doorsteps outside of people’s homes.

“At first we kind of thought that it was maybe just kids being kids, but again, after talking to other neighbors in the neighborhood, it seems to only be happening to interracial couples with kids or families of color with children,” said Horne.

While not much was made of the bananas at first after the events of Sunday night, the family believes they have a darker meaning.

“As a black man, seeing that kind of stuff, initially it was like maybe it’s kids but with all the other stuff in combination, it’s definitely a race-based thing as if someone is calling us monkeys,” said Wright.

The various acts have given the family cause for concern.

“It almost feels like someone is watching us and watching what we do because it always seems to be happening when they know we won’t be home,” said Horne.

A banana was also placed on the Timberville Walmart sign at one of the store’s side entrances that the family frequents.

“That one was interesting because that makes us feel like someone is following us because there are three entrances and it was only at the entrance that we happen to go into,” said Wright. “It could be a coincidence or it could not be, but either way it’s a little scary,” added Horne.

Wright said that one of their neighbors who has lived in Broadway for decades said this type of thing used to happen in the town.

“He is an older gentleman in an interracial relationship and he said that no one has messed with him recently but 30 years ago this was not uncommon in Broadway,” said Wright.

Chief Doug Miller said the Broadway Police Department is investigating the incidents from Sunday night but has little to go on since whomever did this was never seen. He said that anyone doing these sorts of things could face destruction of property charges depending on the specifics of the case.

Miller added that his department has increased patrols in the usually quiet neighborhood.

