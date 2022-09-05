Dynamic debut for JMU quarterback Todd Centeio

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Todd Centeio made the most of his first appearance in a James Madison football jersey.

Centeio, a sixth-year senior quarterback who transferred to JMU from Colorado State, tossed a career-high six touchdown passes and rushed for over 100 yards in the Dukes’ 44-7 victory over Middle Tennessee Saturday night. It was the first game for James Madison as an FBS program.

“It was crazy,” said JMU redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu. “I knew he was good but I didn’t expect him to go that crazy. He was just launching it, on the run, he was running. It was really cool to just watch him go off.”

Centeio completed 21-of-33 passes for 287 yards while gaining 110 rushing yards on 14 attempts. He threw three touchdowns to Kris Thornton, two to Reggie Brown, and one to Devin Ravenel. The Dukes racked up 548 yards of total offense and jumped out to a 37-0 lead in the blowout win.

“It’s just an honor knowing the winning culture that has been here and going out there and being able to execute,” said Centeio. “Having to fill the shoes of (former JMU QB) Cole Johnson, who was probably one of the best quarterbacks that played here. Coming out here and doing that and executing with the team was a big honor.”

Centeio’s six touchdown passes tied the JMU single-game record which was set twice by Johnson last season.

James Madison returns to action this Saturday when the Dukes host FCS opponent Norfolk State for a 4 p.m. kickoff at Bridgeforth Stadium.

