Man’s body recovered from James River

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire officials said a man’s body was found Monday morning in the James River during a recovery operation.

First responders were first called to the scene in the 7600 block of Riverside Drive to search for a man who went missing around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Rescue crews say a group of swimmers were in the water when one of the people tried to navigate across the river and fell in.

On Monday, first responders said it appeared that the man was wading in the river and was unable to swim.

The body was found around 10:50 a.m. Monday about 200 yards down river from Riverside Meadows.

The James River is currently under 4 feet deep with calm conditions.

Officials have not yet confirmed that the body recovered Monday morning is that of the missing person.

