Nearly 30 Valley organizations coming together for Community Resource Fair

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For some community members facing financial and health challenges, trying to find help for those problems can be difficult.

Leaders of nearly 30 organizations in the area say they are coming together to help this issue.

“Individuals who are experiencing homelessness, who have recently been released from incarceration, who have low or no income. So we really have recruited specific organizations to participate in the resource fair that have services for those populations,” founder and executive director of Strength in Peers, Nicky Fadley said.

In partnership with Valley Open Doors, Strength in Peers will be hosting a Community Resource Fair. There will be 27 organizations in total. They will offer behavioral health services along with employment and education booths.

“Whether there’s a financial challenge that you might be struggling with, healthcare or a mental health challenge, looking for a new job. Not every service provider out there is just for the most vulnerable. For anybody out there, there could be something that sparks your interest something that you wanna pursue or connect with,” Fadley said.

Omar’s Hair Salon will be offering free haircuts at the event and Cedar Stone Massage will be offering free massages. There will be a mobile clothing closet provided by Vertical Connections Ministry.

The event is on Saturday, September 10, and runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rockingham County Administration Building parking lot.

