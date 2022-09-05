New Harrisonburg family practice looking to address lack of primary care physicians

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A new primary care practice has hit the ground running in Harrisonburg. Fowler Family Medicine opened in January and has been working to fill a void in the community.

The practice is run by brothers, Dr. Rocky Fowler and Dr. Tolvert Fowler who are primary care physicians with 20 years of combined experience in family medicine. They have seen great demand for their services, having already seen around 1,000 patients.

Despite the number of urgent care clinics in the area, there is a lack of physicians who are able to take on new patients.

“The need is so great in this area, a lot of patients will call me up and say they’ve called everywhere and no one is taking new patients. So we can actually fit you in the same day if not the next day,” said Dr. Rocky Fowler.

Fowler said that one reason for the demand is that fewer and fewer doctors are choosing to go into family medicine.

“The number of family medicine doctors who’ve been graduating over the past 20 to 30 years has gradually decreased. It mainly has a lot to do with reimbursements,” he said.

Fowler said he hopes for more physicians to come to the area as there is a great need for the kind of services they provide.

“Family medicine actually keeps your population healthier. It’s shown that people live a happier healthier life, they’re more happy and enjoy doing everyday things. They don’t need a doctor as much whenever you have enough physicians in your community,” he said.

Fowler Family Medicine is also able to do some of the things that many specialists can do and provide medical services at a more affordable rate.

“We also take people without insurance. It’s $150 upfront for a new patient visit and then $100 after every visit. If you consider, that’s almost like what an urgent care would charge you, so it’s actually a lot cheaper going to your family physician,” said Fowler.

Fowler Family Medicine hopes to be able to continue taking new patients on indefinitely, as it continues to grow.

“We’re growing exponentially, we anticipate being able to have 3,000-3,500 patients each in our panel, so that’s maybe where we’ll start considering tapering off but until then it’s full steam ahead,” said Fowler.

