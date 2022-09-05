Not drying out until late week

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Warm and humid in the 70s into the evening. Scattered showers turning more widespread in the evening. Pockets of heavy rain at times, an isolated storm and low visibility. Waves of rain overnight with fog. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

TUESDAY: Fog with drizzle, a few showers to start. Warm and muggy in the 60s. Then a break in the rain for the rest of the morning but not dry for the rest of the day. Cloudy, warm and humid with spotty to scattered showers and a storm in the afternoon, not widespread. Highs in the mid to upper 70s, fluctuating with any rain. A few scattered showers and a storm into the evening with temps in the 70s. An isolated shower overnight with fog. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A slightly more comfortable start with temperatures into the 60s with fog. Mostly cloudy for the day with a few isolated showers in the morning. Then breaks in the clouds with some sun breaking out in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s, pleasant temperatures. Spotty showers and storm for the afternoon with this slow moving system, not widespread. Mostly cloudy in the evening with temperatures in the 70s. Pleasant overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy to start the day and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 60s. Pleasant with lower humidity. A nice day as we start to dry out hover there will still be an isolated shower. Most stay dry. Comfortable with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Partly cloudy and into the 60s for the evening, a nice night ahead. Comfortable overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: A very pleasant start with temperatures rising into the 60s and sunshine. Much more sunshine for the day, comfortable with lower humidity but still warm and pleasant. Highs around 80. A warm and pleasant evening with temperatures in the 70s, cooling off quicker this evening. More refreshing overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to start the day but comfortable with temperatures rising into the 60s. A very warm day with highs near 80, partly to mostly cloudy at times. A pleasant evening with temperatures in the 70s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures rising into the 60s and more clouds than sunshine. Staying rather cloudy for the day and very warm with highs near 80. Warm for the evening with temperatures in the 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

