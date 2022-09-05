Showers continue for the holiday, start of the week

Staying humid and warm
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Mostly cloudy to start and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s, muggy. Patchy fog early. Warm and humid with temperatures staying in the 70s for the day. Scattered showers in the morning, but this front is slow moving. No washout for Monday but there will be more showers than Sunday. Spotty to scattered showers in the afternoon but not widespread. There can be some pockets of heavy rain and heavier rain in any storm. Several rounds of heavy rain can lead to localized flooding concerns. High temperatures stay just shy of 80, but temperatures will fluctuate with the rain. The bulk of the rain looks to come in after sunset with widespread showers by mid to late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy and warm with temperatures in the 60s. Rather cloudy for the day and mild with highs in the mid 70s. With the front still nearby, there will be more scattered showers especially early in the day. Rain starts to taper off into the afternoon. Warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s with fog.

WEDNESDAY: A comfortable start with temperatures rising into the 60s and more clouds than sun. Mostly cloudy for the day and very warm with highs in the low 80s. A warm evening with temperatures in the 70s. Pleasant overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly cloudy for the day and warm with highs near 80. Temperatures in the 70s for the evening and comfortable overnight with lows around 60.

