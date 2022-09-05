WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Announcement: Week 3 - Lord Botetourt vs. Riverheads

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads has a chance to make history in WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.

The Gladiators will welcome Class 3 perennial power Lord Botetourt to Staunton Friday night. With a victory, Riverheads would claim its 53rd straight win and break the VHSL record for longest winning streak in the state’s history. RHS is currently tied with Phoebus for the top spot with 52 consecutive victories.

The Gladiators and Cavaliers played last season with Riverheads claiming a 62-38 road win.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night at Riverheads High School.

