24-year-old man missing out of Henry Co.

Courtesy: Henry Co. Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Henry Co. Sheriff's Office(Henry Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - September 6: The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has provided more information about this missing persons case. According to a press release from the agency Tuesday, Caleb Jordan Dillard, 24, was reported missing on Monday by a family member. He was last seen leaving his home on Unity Dr. in Axton.

Deputies say Dillard is 5′8″, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone having information regarding the whereabouts of Caleb Jordan Dillard is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463).  The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime.  The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

----

Caleb Jordan Dillard, 24 of Henry County, was reported missing after not being seen since a few days ago by family.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says he was last seen driving a 2015 white Nissan Versa with Virginia plates that read VUH-6955.

Credit: Henry Co. Sheriff's Office
Credit: Henry Co. Sheriff's Office(Henry Co. Sheriff's Office)

Contact 276-638-8751 with information.

