Building a total loss after Sunday fire in Stanley

Building fire on Purdham Hill Road.
Building fire on Purdham Hill Road.(Stanley Volunteer Fire Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Stanley fire crews were called out to Purdham Hill Road Sunday morning for reports of a building on fire.

Fire Chief Terry Pettit said when firefighters arrived the building was fully ablaze, and the fire was quickly spreading to a nearby camper, pickup truck and neighbor’s storage building.

According to Chief Pettit, the fire started in the area where a generator was located and was being used to supply electricity. The exact cause has not been determined.

The building is a total loss and estimated damage is around $15,000.

A camper and pickup truck also suffered fire damage along with the neighbor’s storage building. Chief Pettit stated the total could be as high as $30,000.

Five units from the Stanley Fire Department and 25 firefighters responded to the blaze, and it took about 20 minutes to contain the fire but remained on the scene for an hour. Page County EMS also responded, but no injuries were reported. The Page County Sheriff’s Department also assisted.

