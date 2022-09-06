Elkton unlikely to fill town manager position before November elections

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - It’s been nearly three months since the town of Elkton fired its town manager Greg Lunsford. The position remains vacant and will likely stay that way for the near future.

Since there is no town manager, Elkton’s town council members have been overseeing the town’s various departments and that does not appear likely to change until after elections in November.

“There have been some of us that have expressed interest in pursuing trying to fill the town manager role but, unfortunately, that’s not a majority opinion so I think it’s pretty much just in a holding pattern for right now,” said Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden.

The town has experienced other turnover since Lunsford’s firing. There is no Parks and Rec director. The executive director of the Elkton Area Community Center, Samantha Brown, is currently on leave. Mayor Gooden could not give any information on the reason for Brown’s leave.

The town is also looking to hire two more public works employees.

“There are two vacancies in the public works department. One is filling a vacancy that hasn’t been filled for about a year or so and the other is a new position at the sewer plant which was required with the upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant,” said Gooden.

At a meeting last week, Elkton’s town council also hired former Community Center Director Howard Taylor in a temporary part-time role to help run the center while Brown is on leave.

Mayor Gooden credits the town’s staff for keeping things running despite all the changes.

“Most of the town operations have been fairly uninterrupted thanks to the great employees that we have on staff,” Gooden said. “They’ve been managing the phone calls and the residents that have been coming in and visiting and paying their utility bills, even though we have a limited number of employees right now,” said Gooden.

Elkton residents will have many choices for their town council when election day arrives in two months.

Eight candidates including incumbents Randall Snow, Phillip “Rick Workman, Jay Dean, and recently appointed council member David Smith will be on the ballot competing for three council seats.

Two other candidates will compete in a special election for an unexpired seat with two years remaining on its term. The seat was former Council member Jessy Beasly’s who resigned in February and was replaced by Workman.

Gooden will face former Mayor Wayne Printz in his reelection bid for mayor.

