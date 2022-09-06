Grant County Sheriff’s Office looking for man who cut off home incarceration bracelet

Nelson Boucher
Nelson Boucher(Grant County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRANT COUNTY, W.Va. (WHSV) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who cut off his home incarceration bracelet.

Nelson Boucher is charged with escape, destruction of property and violation of home incarceration.

Anyone who knows where Boucher is is asked to call Sergeant Lambert at (304) 257-2140. The sheriff’s office urges the public not to approach him, and if seen, call 911 immediately.

