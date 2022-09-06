Hurricane Fran: Archive video from 1996
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Below are four videos that aired on WHSV after devastating flooding hit the area from hurricane Fran, early September 1996.
FLOODING OF THE SHENANDOAH RIVER
Aerial footage from a helicopter over the Shenandoah River
CHICKEN FARMS DESTROYED
NAKED CREEK
Damage done to the Naked Creek area of Page County
AGRICULTURAL LOSS
Hurricane Fran struck at the start of harvest season, destroying valuable crops across the area
Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.