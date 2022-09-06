Hurricane Fran: Archive video from 1996

Below are four videos that aired on WHSV after devastating flooding hit the area from hurricane Fran, early September 1996.

FLOODING OF THE SHENANDOAH RIVER

Aerial footage from a helicopter over the Shenandoah River

CHICKEN FARMS DESTROYED

Archive WHSV footage from September 1996

NAKED CREEK

Damage done to the Naked Creek area of Page County

Archive WHSV footage from September 1996

AGRICULTURAL LOSS

Hurricane Fran struck at the start of harvest season, destroying valuable crops across the area

Archive WHSV footage from September 1996

