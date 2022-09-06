Mary Baldwin settles into new professional and personal development style

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Students around the Valley are settling into their school schedules.

Mary Baldwin students and staff are getting acclimated in their first year of a new professional and personal development pathway. Those changes start as early as the new student orientation, and it’s all part of mission to equip students with what they need for success.

“It’s very important to us to eliminate any of the hurdles to student success, and we’re doing that by providing a network or personal support from college to career and beyond,” said Vice President of Student Engagement, Dr. Ernest Jeffries.

During orientation, much of their focus was on personal branding and the Life Design Model.

“It pretty much helped us map out that you don’t have to have just one set path. There’s a million ways that you can get to your destination, so that definitely helped me have a broader view of what I wanted to do with my life,” said first year student, Lamiyah Martinez.

Still, a lot of the focus was on fun and helping students find their place on campus.

“When you’re walking through the hallways, you see somebody that you may not see all the time throughout the day or every day, and it’s just good to have somebody you can speak to and just hang out with sometimes,” said first year student Zach Sloan.

Students also participate in MBU 101, which is an orientation designed to help students imagine their life in school and in a professional setting.

“All of this new network of support, it started right at the beginning with a new type of orientation experience that centers around life design and life development and helping them look at what it is that they want to do, but also helping giving them agency,” said Jeffries.

As part of their plan, they’ve introduced new advisors. The professional advisors will help them make decisions throughout their education at MBU.

“Typically, we have advisors that are faculty members and that advisement – pre-major advisement -- is a major part of a myriad of things they have to do. With this particular model, these folks, these professional advisors, this is their primary responsibility,” said Jeffries.

