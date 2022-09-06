Rockingham County Planning Commission to review three proposed housing developments

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Planning Commission is set to meet on Tuesday night and will go over rezoning requests for three proposed housing developments around the county.

Commissioners will discuss a proposed 271-unit multi-family apartment complex that would be built on 15.94 acres of land in the Stone Port area. The proposal called ‘The Wentworth’ from Cathcart Properties in Charlottesville was continued at the August Planning Commission meeting in order to clarify some road changes.

“There was some discrepancy on what the lane was called that connected Port Hills Drive to Apple Valley Road, whether that was going to be a parking lot drive aisle or whether it was gonna be a public road,” said Rockingham County Planner Kayla Yankey.

Yankey said that the developer originally called the road a private travel way or drive aisle while VDOT and Rockingham County staff preferred it to be a public road. The developer resubmitted the proposal after stretching out the proposed road so it would meet VDOT standards.

Commissioners will hear two other proposals for the first time.

The first called Boyers Crossing comes from S&B Ventures LLC and would be an 85-unit community with a mix of townhomes and apartments built on 5.69 acres of land at the intersection of Boyers Road and Port Republic Road across from Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene.

“So they’re apartments and townhomes. It starts more on the hospital side and it’s apartment buildings, as you come more toward the Barrington subdivision the density decreases into townhomes,” said Yankey.

The third housing proposal comes from J&D Group LLC and would be called Zephyr Hill. It would consist of 55 townhomes built on 6.77 acres of land built between Pear Street and the existing Cobblers Valley Subdivision.

“It would connect to the existing Cobblers Valley Subdivision. There’s a public road called Sadler Street in Cobblers Valley that would then connect to Pear Street and there are future planned connections into the city portion of the land parcels there,” said Yankey.

Yankey said that commissioners will consider factors like comments from Rockingham County Public Works and Public Schools before making a decision on whether to recommend approval or denial of the projects.

Yankey added that all three of the proposals do fit within the county’s comprehensive plan for their respective locations.

