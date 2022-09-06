Valley Children’s Advocacy Center receives grant for room improvements from five area rotary clubs

ASTAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley Children’s Advocacy Center in Staunton received a district grant from local rotary clubs.

The center provides a safe space for children who have suffered abuse.

The grant is for $25,000 and will go toward updating rooms at the center to be more kid-friendly.

“Those funds will be used to help us improve our space and so the space we provide here at the CAC is just really important for survivors of child abuse,” said Rebecca Simmons, the executive director at the Valley’s Child Advocacy Center.

Some of the upgrades include soundproofing rooms to allow more clients in at a time, and making spaces more comfortable for kids ages three to 17.

“We know that child abuse is something that thrives in secrecy and so giving them a space to tell what happened to them is really important,” Simmons said.

Simmons said it will allow the center to expand the services they already provide.

The rotary clubs of Staunton, Staunton-Augusta, Waynesboro, Waynesboro-East Augusta, and the Skyline Connections Club are a part of making this grant happen.

“We knew we wanted to do something impactful in our community this year,” Carrie Walters, president of the Staunton-Augusta Rotary club, said.

Walters said one of the rotary’s main focuses is children, so this project was a perfect fit.

“When I visited this center you see it, you hear it, you feel the impact that they make to the children that come to their center and their families,” Walters said.

On Tuesday night at the Valley’s Children’s Advocacy Center, they are having an open house for members of all five rotary clubs to come and see what the center looks like before they dive into renovations.

”We will also be doing all of the hands-on work to renovate these rooms there will be lots of different things happening where we’ll spend either Saturday’s weekends, weekdays painting rooms, putting furniture together, lots of different things,” Walters said.

The official check presentation will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

“We know that the topic that the advocacy center addresses is so sensitive and the people who come here really need our support so anyway that we can make that situation better for them we want to be a part of,” Walters said.

