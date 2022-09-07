Bridge damage causing massive backups on I-81 in Augusta Co.

I-81
I-81(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A hole on I-81 North on the bridge over the Shenandoah Valley Railroad near Weyers Cave has forced VDOT to close the right lane of traffic. The agency said drivers can expect delays into Thursday morning.

As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, VDOT’s Virginia511 reports at least 8.5 miles of traffic backups and growing.

The north right lane and right shoulder at mile marker 234 near Weyers Cave on I-81 North is closed.

In a press release, the agency says the bridge developed a hole measuring 16 inches by 24 inches in the right lane at mile marker 234. Crews are on the way to perform emergency bridge repairs and are expected to work through the night to repair the hole.

According to Virginia 511, drivers traveling north on I-81 North can use Exit 227 (Verona) and travel west on VA-262 to US-11 North and turn east onto Weyers Cave Road and re-enter Interstate 81 North.

Those traveling from I-64 West can take Exit 96 (Lyndhurst), onto North Delphine/Route 340, left onto Route 256 and then rejoin I-81 at Exit 235 (Weyers Cave/Blue Ridge Community College.) Those travelers could also continue on Route 340 to Port Republic Road. Turn left onto Port Republic Road and rejoin I-81 at Exit 245 in Harrisonburg.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information, dial 511 or go to http://www.511Virginia.org.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

