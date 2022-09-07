Bridge over I-81 in Rockingham Co. to be demolished soon

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A bridge over Interstate 81 in Rockingham County is scheduled to close on Monday, Sept. 12 ahead of VDOT’s planned demolition of it.

According to VDOT, the Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) bridge is 62-years-old and will be replaced. It’s part of a project which is expected to continue through autumn of 2023.

During construction, Route 720 will be closed between Old Furnace Road and Buffalo Drive. VDOT reports drivers will use a detour approximately 3.5-miles long.

• On the east side of I-81, traffic will be detoured along Smithland Road turning right onto Linda Lane, right onto Country Club Road, right onto Vine Street, and then right onto

Old Furnace Road to the end of the detour.

• On the west side of I-81, traffic will be detoured along Smithland Road turning right onto Old Furnace Road, left onto Vine Street, left onto Country Club Road, left onto Linda Lane, and then left onto Smithland Road to the end of the detour.

Drivers on I-81 in the area will notice overnight left-lane closures between mile markers 248 and 250 to allow crews to establish a work zone in the median as they build a pier for the new overpass.

Throughout parts of the project, VDOT expects some temporary closures to demolish the existing bridge and placing steel beams for the new bridge. While not yet announced, VDOT plans to provide details and detour information once those temporary closures are scheduled.

When the new bridge is complete, it’ll have two through lanes and five-foot shoulders. It’ll be in the same location but about three feet higher.

Work is weather permitting.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information are available by dialing 511 or visiting http://www.511Virginia.org.

