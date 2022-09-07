Bridgewater football looking to capitalize on defensive unit

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater football won its season opener against Gettysburg 29-14. This week, the Eagles are looking to build off their performance against the Bullets.

The Eagles stood out on defense, forcing four Gettysburg turnovers. Although Bridgewater had the statistical disadvantage in rushing and passing yards, the Eagles relied on their defensive unit to pressure the Bullets on offense and regain possession in key moments.

The Bridgewater defense was led by a relatively new face, Noah Hines, who only played in one game for the Eagles last season. This past weekend, Hines had a fumble recovery and six tackles and was named the ODAC Defensive Player of the Week.

According to Bridgewater Head Coach Scott Lemn, Hines could establish himself as a crucial part of the defensive line this season.

“Hines is a guy who played sparingly as a freshman,” said Lemn. “Then he came out and had a monster game. We’re trying to figure out who our best performers are in different situations.”

Up next, Bridgewater faces Southern Virginia, a program that went 2-10 last season. Lemn is focusing on boosting the Eagles’ offensive production while maintaining a dominant presence on defense.

“Keep up the energy, the effort, and the execution,” added Lemn. “The defense provided great sparks so we need to continue to play that way and feed off them on offense as well.”

Bridgewater takes on Southern Virginia on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Jopson Field.

