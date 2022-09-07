Dukes maintain dominant mindset preparing for Norfolk State

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This past weekend, JMU football dominated Middle Tennessee in its season opener, setting the tone for a successful launch into FBS play.

The Dukes were led by graduate quarterback Todd Centeio, who went 12-of-33 for 287 and six touchdowns. JMU was dominant on both sides of the ball, as the Dukes allowed only 12 yards rushing.

On Saturday, JMU faces Norfolk State, a team that struggled mightily in its season opener against Marshall, losing 55-3. According to JMU Head Coach Curt Cignetti, the Dukes are not underestimating the Spartans, a squad that went 6-5 last season.

“It’s a different kind of challenge but we have respect for their program and what they’ve done in the past,” said Cignetti. “Our players feel the same way.”

Although Norfolk State lacked an offensive presence last weekend, sophomore linebacker Jailin Walker is ready for a potentially stronger offensive line this weekend.

“They have good offense, we have to lock in,” said Walker. “We have to be prepared. You can’t doubt any opponent, you have to take it game by game.”

Standout graduate running back Percy Agyei-Obese is back in action after suffering from multiple injuries in 2021. Cignetti added that Noah Turner and Solomon Vanhorse, who did not play in the season opener, are expected to return “fairly soon” from injuries.

This past weekend, over 23,000 fans packed the stands to see the Dukes. If the Dukes continue to shine under the lights, only time will tell how the JMU fan base will grow this season.

“When we play at home, we play with a lot of energy and we fly around and that can’t change,” said Cignetti.

JMU faces Norfolk State on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium.

