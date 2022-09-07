Harris to lead US delegation to Japan for Abe’s funeral

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the U.S. Conference of Mayors 90th Annual Meeting at...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the U.S. Conference of Mayors 90th Annual Meeting at the Peppermill Resort Hotel in Reno, Nev., Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)(Tom R. Smedes | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the U.S. delegation to the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe later this month, the White House announced Wednesday.

Harris will also visit South Korea on the Sept. 25-29 trip.

The White House said “her visit will honor the legacy of Prime Minister Abe and underscore the importance of his leadership in championing the alliance between the United States and Japan and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

The trip marks Harris’ first official visits to both countries since taking office last year. Harris is set to meet with senior government officials and civil society leaders, and the White House said she will raise economic, trade and security interests during her trip.

Abe was shot to death in July on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech. The 67-year-old Abe was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family in Broadway feels like they are being harassed for being an interracial couple. They...
Broadway family believes they’re being harassed for being an interracial couple
Nelson Boucher
Grant County Sheriff’s Office looking for man who cut off home incarceration bracelet
Rockingham County Courthouse
Virginia man sentenced to nearly 10 years for rape of his sister in the 1970s
The practice is run by brothers, Dr. Rocky Fowler and Dr. Tolvert Fowler who are primary care...
New Harrisonburg family practice looking to address lack of primary care physicians
Building fire on Purdham Hill Road.
Building a total loss after Sunday fire in Stanley

Latest News

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
2nd stabbings suspect in custody, Canadian police say
Staunton’s event calendar stays packed for fall; tourism sees a boost
Staunton’s event calendar stays packed for fall; tourism sees a boost
Students at Guy K. Stump are enjoying recess on brand new playset
Students at Guy K. Stump are enjoying recess on brand new playset
Bridge over I-81 in Rockingham Co. to be demolished soon
Bridge over I-81 in Rockingham Co. to be demolished soon
Harrisonburg Public Works Department hosts public forum on University Blvd project
Harrisonburg Public Works Department hosts public forum on University Blvd project