Kings Dominion hiring for 500 positions ahead of Halloween Haunt

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Kings Dominion’s annual Halloween Haunt event is just around the corner, and ahead of the spooky season, the amusement park is hiring more than 500 associates.

The park will host an in-person hiring event on Sept. 17 from 1-4 p.m. at the Human Resources office.

Available positions include:

Ride Operators

Security Associates

Food and Beverage Associates

Haunt Associates

Starting pay is $15 per hour. Applicants must be at least 16 years old for all positions, except for security, which requires a minimum age of 18. To view all open jobs, click here.

