Kings Dominion hiring for 500 positions ahead of Halloween Haunt

Kings Dominion's annual Halloween Haunt event is just around the corner, and ahead of the...
Kings Dominion’s annual Halloween Haunt event is just around the corner, and ahead of the spooky season, the amusement park is hiring more than 500 associates.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Kings Dominion’s annual Halloween Haunt event is just around the corner, and ahead of the spooky season, the amusement park is hiring more than 500 associates.

The park will host an in-person hiring event on Sept. 17 from 1-4 p.m. at the Human Resources office.

Available positions include:

  • Ride Operators
  • Security Associates
  • Food and Beverage Associates
  • Haunt Associates

Starting pay is $15 per hour. Applicants must be at least 16 years old for all positions, except for security, which requires a minimum age of 18. To view all open jobs, click here.

