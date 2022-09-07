Staunton’s event calendar stays packed for fall; tourism sees a boost

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Summer tends to be vacation time, when roads are particularly busy, hotel occupancy is up, and calendars are full of events.

Staunton’s summer was full of events like Happy Birthday America and Staunton Music Festival, and fall is looking similar.

Witches and wizards will come out for Queen City Mischief and Magic.

The Frontier Culture Museum will revisit their take on on Oktoberfest, which is one of the largest fall festivals.

Those big events mean Staunton has seen a surge of tourists.

The Smith Travel Study showed a 23% increase in hotel occupancy from July 2021 to July 2022, as well as a 40% boost in revenue.

“They’re not just staying at our hotels, but they’re also eating at our restaurants and shopping at our retailers and visiting our attractions,” said Staunton’s Director of Tourism, Sheryl Wagner.

Wagner said Staunton has eagerly responded to the events, since many of them have been on hiatus for a few years.

“People are excited to be back together and we have a variety of events going on. I think it’s going to have a significant impact on our tourism revenue,” she said.

Queen City Mischief and Magic (QCMM) founder, Sarah Lynch, said Staunton is the perfect backdrop for the event because of the historic architecture, but the people also make the event perfect.

“This town is full of eager-doers. I get credited as being the brainchild for this, but it would not happen if it weren’t for hundreds of people who jumped in with both feet and did their part,” she said.

QCMM kicks off with locals’ night on Friday, Sept. 23 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 25. Lynch said there are many people who travel from hours away to attend the event.

“We have friends that come together from Alaska and Hawaii, so they meet and come this way. They’ve come every year that we’ve been in person, and they’re coming again this year,” Lynch said.

Lynch said there will be many firsts this year including many live animals, an ASL interpreter, participation from the Silver Line Theatre and a feast by the Trinity Episcopal Church.

For more on QCMM, click here.

On October 1, the Frontier Culture Museum will the Shenandoah Valley’s version of Oktoberfest.

“We celebrate and commemorate, to an extent, the contributions of German immigrants to American culture,” said Research Coordinator for the museum, Doretta Sobolewski.

The Frontier Culture Museum will also have interpretive activities, historical beer brewing, flintlock rifle demonstration and cooking demonstrations. Another attraction that day will be their bands, and one group is making the trip from Germany.

The band won’t be the only visitors in the Queen City from Germany. Sobolewski’s mom will be in town for the event, as well.

“We’ve missed our visitors so much. Being able to host these events again, especially the Oktoberfest which has been a staple in our event calendar, it’s a wonderful opportunity,” she said.

The museum opens at 9 a.m., and music begins at noon. For more on the event, visit their website here.

