Students at Guy K. Stump are enjoying recess on brand new playset

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - Students at Guy K. Stump Elementary School are spending recess enjoying brand new playground equipment.

Students at Guy K. Stump Elementary School are spending recess enjoying brand new playground equipment. (WHSV)

For about a decade, the Stump PTA did fundraisers to get new equipment. Their old playground had outlived its prime, and there were some pieces that were out of order entirely.

Now, they’ve got brand new equipment, thanks to private donors, along with the Augusta County School Board and the Board of Supervisors.

“Between what we’ve raised over a ten-year period of time and what they’ve put in, we were able to get this done a whole lot quicker than we thought,” said Principal Shawn Baska.

Baska said the new equipment has been well-received.

“They love it, they come in with smiles on their face, red-faced, as always, coming in from being on the playground. I hear quite a bit, ‘I love the playground,’ and they’ll tell me about pieces of the playground they like, so it’s been everything we’d hoped for,” said Baska.

Students play on the playground, but many community members use the space, too. The new equipment is a win for not only the school, but for people who live locally.

“To walk out of there and see this nice, brand new, beautiful playground out here, it really fits in. We just want to have what we feel like other schools have within the division. Now I feel like we have that,” Baska said.

Parent and PTA Treasurer, Tara Mahanes, said she can take a deep breath now.

“We can relax a little bit. We don’t have to keep raising massive amount of money because it’s so much more than our regular budget,” Mahanes said.

She said seeing the playground now is rewarding.

“That’s why we volunteer - is for our kids. It’s really rewarding to know that all the hard work is totally worth it because they’re so excited about it,” she said.

Students did have a hand in choosing the equipment; they were able to vote on colors they wanted to see on the playground.

The playground at Guy K. Stump has reached the end of its life. (WHSV)

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.