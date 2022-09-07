WHSV to debut new studio later this fall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Viewers of WHSV News have noticed a different look in recent weeks, but don’t worry: it’s not permanent. (We’re happy about that, too.)

After 16 years, WHSV-TV’s main news studio is undergoing an overhaul to make room for a new state-of-the-art set built by the industry-renowned and cutting-edge FX Design Group.

In the meantime, anchors and reporters are broadcasting from a temporary, make-shift set in the newsroom. This includes the First Alert Storm Team, too.

Unlike the news department, the First Alert Storm Team is based in the studio at all times. However, to allow for demolition of the old set and construction of the new set, we’ve had to move everybody and everything out of our studio.

Our meteorologists relocated their workspace to the newsroom, too. Therefore, they’ve had to modify the way they present your forecasts for the time-being because of limited space and the need to be close to their technology.

Keep in mind: this is only temporary until we get the new set on-the-air later this fall.

The last major overhaul of the WHSV News studio was back in 2006. WHSV’s General Manager, Jay Webb, was part of the on-air team who debuted that set when he was the meteorologist for Daybreak.

“The way news is presented has changed. Our new studio will be something our viewers and staff alike should be excited about,” Webb said. “There will be a lot of technology incorporated into our new studio; we’ve spared no expense. This is much more than a fresh coat of paint.”

So while broadcasting from our newsroom is a different way of presenting your news, weather and sports, it will not last forever.

We aim to be in our new studio by November and until then, we appreciate your patience as we get ready to bring you the news in a more modern, high-quality way to improve your WHSV News viewing experience.

As always, we will be Working Hard For You no matter where our broadcasts are based.

Click HERE to watch Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz give you a behind-the-scenes look on how the team is working for the time-being.

Check out our gallery below at what’s happening now at WHSV.

Stay tuned for the big reveal!

