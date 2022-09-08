Briefly drying out

THURSDAY: Pleasant into the evening with an isolated shower. Most stay dry. Partly cloudy and into the 60s for the evening, a nice night ahead. Comfortable overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Some spots in the Valley, mainly the cities around 60. Areas of fog overnight.

FRIDAY: Fog and clouds to start. A very pleasant start with temperatures rising into the 60s then decreasing clouds into the afternoon. More sunshine for the later part of the day, comfortable with lower humidity but still warm and pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. A warm and pleasant evening with temperatures in the 70s, cooling off quicker this evening. More refreshing overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Sunshine briefly to start the day but comfortable with temperatures rising into the 60s. Clouds quickly increase but it will be a really comfortable day. Highs in the mid 70s. A pleasant and comfortable evening with temperatures in the 60s. Mostly cloudy overnight with a few showers moving in. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SUNDAY: A mild start with temperatures rising into the 60s. Cloudy for the day with scattered showers with our next system. Cooler with this one, temperatures in the 60s for most of the day. Where we have some breaks, highs around 70. Slightly more humid. Mild for the evening with temperatures in the 60s. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s with fog.

MONDAY: Cloudy with fog to start with temperatures into the 60s. Still mild with scattered showers for the day. Highs in the low to mid 70s and more humid at times. Mild overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: A cloudy start and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Keeping the clouds around for the day with scattered showers. High temperatures in the mid 70s. A warm evening with temperatures falling into the 60s and pleasant overnight, lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures in the 60s to start and more clouds than sunshine. Keeping the clouds around and warm for the day with highs in the low to mid 70s. Pleasant overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

