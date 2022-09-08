EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Lord Botetourt vs. Riverheads

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads hosts Lord Botetourt in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.

The Gladiators have a chance to make history Friday night. Riverheads is currently tied with Phoebus for the longest winning streak in VHSL history: 52 consecutive victories. With a win over the Cavaliers, RHS would take claim sole possession of the record.

“It’s really exciting,” said Ray Norcross, who is in his first season as RHS head coach after serving as defensive coordinator for many years. “It’s really a good experience for me personally and for our school. It’s quite an honor even to be playing for a record like this.”

Riverheads, however, will not have an easy time earning a win Friday night. Lord Botetourt is a perennial power in VHSL Class 3 and the Cavaliers have won at least eight games in each season since 2015. Riverheads defeated Lord Botetourt, 62-38, on the road last season.

“We’re stepping up and playing a big boy this week,” said Norcross. “They are certainly deserving of all the accolades they get.”

Despite playing a talented, high-level opponent with history on the line, Riverheads is not deviating from its system that has produced two blowout wins to start the 2022 season after a sixth straight VHSL Class 1 state championship to end the 2021 campaign.

“We don’t do different things for different teams,” said Norcross. “We probably try to do what we do, better and there certainly won’t be any room for mistakes this week against this team.”

Kickoff between Lord Botetourt and Riverheads is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night at Riverheads High School.

