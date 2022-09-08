Harrisonburg Public Works Department hosts public forum on University Blvd project

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday in Harrisonburg, the city’s Public Works Department hosted a design public hearing on the city’s proposed University Boulevard project.

The plan is to build a new straight road from Oak Hill Road that will connect to University Boulevard taking out the curve of the road and improving the efficiency of the city’s traffic flow.

“The goal of it is to help improve our connectivity in this area to help disperse some of the traffic that we’re seeing so that we’re no over inundating one road and under utilizing another one,” said Tom Hartman, Harrisonburg’s Public Works Director.

During the public hearing, Public Works staff broke down the project, answered questions, and listened to feedback from city residents.

“We are hearing some concerns about the neighborhood and those impacts, but we’re doing our best to mitigate those. We’re putting elements in our project to design in street scaping for trees to help keep the character of the neighborhood preserved knowing that we’re gonna put a road there,” said Hartman.

Hartman said that gathering public feedback is a key part of the process as the project moves forward.

“We’re at the essentially 50% level of design, so we kind of know where we want to go and how we want to do it. So we’ll get comments and if we need to make any adjustments to that plan based on input we receive from citizens tonight we’ll make those adjustments to the plans as needed,” he said.

The project will also include a shared-use path and sidewalks along the new road that the city hopes will encourage more JMU students to bike and walk to campus.

“We’re hoping to improve the moto model aspects of this corridor to allow students to get from their housing on Port Republic into this east side of campus on a shared use path or a sidewalk instead of taking their vehicle and parking in a parking deck,” said Hartman.

Hartman said the project will also help improve public transportation.

“There’s an improvement to transit by making it a shorter travel time between Port Republic and the east side of campus. That makes our buses run more efficiently and be on time more often which gets people out of cars and into buses which helps the roadway network in general,” he said.

Public Works will now move into the right-of-way phase of the project to negotiate easements for several properties between Port Republic Road and Oak Hill Drive.

“Following that we’ll do some utility relocations, some removal of homes that unfortunately will have to be removed to get the road through where we want to put it. Then hopefully in the spring of 2025, we’ll break ground on construction and open the road completely by the end of 2025,” said Hartman.

The homes that will be removed are owned by JMU.

Anyone interested in providing their input on the project can take a survey here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.