Harrisonburg Public Works encourages reusing and recycling during ‘Zero Waste Week’

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In a 2020 report from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, nearly 14 million tons of solid waste were dumped into landfills across the state.

During ‘Zero Waste Week’ in Harrisonburg, the city’s Public Works staff are highlighting different ways people can decrease their contribution to the local landfill.

“It’s to encourage people to go a whole week without generating any trash that’s sent to the landfill, which can be a pretty eye-opening experience of just how much trash we actually produce,” Sustainability and Environmental Manager Keith Thomas said.

Thomas said doing things around the house like repurposing items, such as glass food jars or even buying clothing secondhand can help out.

“The amount of waste we generate will impact how long those landfills are available for use. We have better uses for land whether it’s agriculture, housing or recreation,” Thomas said.

He encourages anyone looking to participate this week or all year round, to visit the Recycling Convenience Center located at 2055 Beery Road in Harrisonburg. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

The city also offers a Mobile Recycling Unit which changes locations throughout the week, you can check that schedule here.

