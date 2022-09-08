Hurricane Earl will lead to rip currents along parts of the East Coast

Hurricane Earl will stay out in the Atlantic however it is expected to have an indirect impact for parts of the East Coast.

The storm will start to move to the northeast and even further away from the United States. However swells will continue to increase as well as wave height. There is a high risk of rip currents meaning it’s dangerous to be in the water. We have resources on the weather section of WHSV.com for rip current forecasts, that’s available all the time. Those details are below:

Rip currents kill an average of 70 people a year, according to the weather death statistics from the National Weather Service.

Rip currents actually correlate with waves. Waves break at different strengths in different locations of a beach. This can create a narrow circulation in the water that heads into the open water and away from the beach. It doesn’t matter what strength of a swimmer you are. You can be swept away by a rip current. Non-swimmers or weak swimmers certainly are more prone to the dangers of rip currents but rip currents are dangerous to anyone in the water, no matter your swimming skill.

So how can you identify a rip current? Water could be a different shade or pay attention to foam, seaweed, or debris heading out to sea but that can be very hard to identify.

The best way to avoid rip currents is to avoid going into the water during a high risk day. The National Weather Service puts out statements for days of high rip current risks. Beaches will have flags posted on a moderate and high risk rip current day.

Check the rip current forecast. Look for the flags on the beach.

KNOW HOW TO SWIM OUT OF A RIP CURRENT

