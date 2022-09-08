HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison is preparing to host Norfolk State Saturday evening at Bridgeforth Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. with live coverage airing on ESPN3.

JMU Football Opponent Report - Norfolk State

2022 Record: 0-1 Overall (Lost to Marshall, 55-3, in week one)

Head Coach: Dawson Odums (Second Season - 6-6 Overall Record)

Player to Watch: J.J. Davis (Running Back - MEAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year)

Last Meeting: JMU won, 17-0, in 2018 (Game was called off after one quarter due to lightning/weather delays in the Norfolk area)

