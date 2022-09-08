JMU Football Opponent Report: Norfolk State
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison is preparing to host Norfolk State Saturday evening at Bridgeforth Stadium.
Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. with live coverage airing on ESPN3.
JMU Football Opponent Report - Norfolk State
2022 Record: 0-1 Overall (Lost to Marshall, 55-3, in week one)
Head Coach: Dawson Odums (Second Season - 6-6 Overall Record)
Player to Watch: J.J. Davis (Running Back - MEAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year)
Last Meeting: JMU won, 17-0, in 2018 (Game was called off after one quarter due to lightning/weather delays in the Norfolk area)
