JMU Football Opponent Report: Norfolk State

James Madison is preparing to host Norfolk State Saturday evening at Bridgeforth Stadium.
James Madison is preparing to host Norfolk State Saturday evening at Bridgeforth Stadium.
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison is preparing to host Norfolk State Saturday evening at Bridgeforth Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. with live coverage airing on ESPN3.

JMU Football Opponent Report - Norfolk State

2022 Record: 0-1 Overall (Lost to Marshall, 55-3, in week one)

Head Coach: Dawson Odums (Second Season - 6-6 Overall Record)

Player to Watch: J.J. Davis (Running Back - MEAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year)

Last Meeting: JMU won, 17-0, in 2018 (Game was called off after one quarter due to lightning/weather delays in the Norfolk area)

