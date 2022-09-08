JMU students complete hazing prevention training with Adam’s Law in effect

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A law aimed at preventing hazing on college campuses in Virginia is in effect and James Madison University student organizations must now meet its requirements.

Adam’s Law was signed by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin in the spring and took effect on July 1. It’s named for Adam Oakes, a freshman at VCU, who died of alcohol poisoning at an off-campus party after accepting a bid to join a fraternity early last year.

“There is no organization on earth worth your life to join and we really need our students to understand that. I don’t care if something has existed for a month or 20 years, if it’s putting someone’s life at risk it needs to be stopped,” said Dr. Tim Miller, JMU’s Vice President of Student Affairs.

Adam’s Law requires members of all student organizations on college campuses in Virginia to complete hazing prevention training or face consequences. With the fall semester underway many students at JMU have already completed the training.

“It’s a presentation with a lot of really great interaction pieces, so students are able to interact during the presentation through their cell phones. There are a number of surveys, a number of opportunities for them to share thoughts, ideas, and reactions to statements,” said Miller.

Miller said he feels that the interactive nature of the training has been beneficial for students.

“People always have assumptions about what other people think but by using Mentimeter, which is the company we’re using for the surveys. We’re able to get live reactions from students that engage them in a presentation. I think if you just stood in front of them for an hour and lectured you really wouldn’t engage with them at all,” he said.

Every student in an organization at JMU must attend the hour and 15-minute training course by the end of next week or face consequences.

“They will not be able to remain a member of the organization so if individuals don’t participate in the training they won’t do that and if the organization as a whole does not participate then they will not remain recognized by the university,” said Miller.

Dr. Miller said that all of JMU’s freshmen and the majority of its Greek Life students have already completed the training.

“I really hope that it will make a difference, I’ve heard of some organizations that do haze and the members always have a really tough time with it so I hope it does make a big difference. I don’t know if those organizations will really take it to heart or not but I hope that they do,” said Abigail Cannella, a JMU student who has completed the training.

JMU students who spoke to WHSV on Wednesday said they thought the training was a good thing that would help protect students in organizations.

“I think it’s more than just a physical thing, I think hazing can go into an emotional and mental thing as well so I think getting the information for all the orgs in order to accept new members and a respectful and polite way is gonna be important,” said Cam West, a JMU student.

Dr. Miller said that he hopes the training will resonate with members of student organizations so that they will stand up to hazing if it happens in their organization.

“If you look at the tragedies that have occurred there are moments all across the way throughout the day, the night, whatever it is, there are moments where someone could’ve said ‘This is not ok, this needs to stop, I’m stepping in’,” said Miller. “My hope in all this is that some people in every single one of the rooms for these say ‘This is not who we are, this is not what we should be asking people to do’ and they’ll take a stand and step up in those moments.”

Miller said he will also be meeting with the presidents of every fraternity and sorority at JMU next week to discuss further hazing prevention.

“I’m gonna be very clear with them what I expect of them. They are the leaders of these organizations and they have a responsibility to challenge negative culture and challenge these things that can put people’s lives at risk,” he said.

Adam’s Law says that anyone who calls for help or reports hazing situations will be immune from disciplinary action. It also requires universities to publicly post hazing incidents from organizations online, which Miller said that JMU had already been doing.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.