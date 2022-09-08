Open Doors new Director of Operations hitting the ground running

By Colby Johnson
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Open Doors low barrier homeless shelter in Harrisonburg has hired a new Director of Operations. Nate Riddle stepped into the role this week in a time of great transition for the shelter.

“When the position came open here at Open Doors, I found it to be a great opportunity to give back to the community and really help the members of our community who are at risk and the most vulnerable to make sure that they have a safe place to stay,” said Riddle.

Riddle grew up in Keezletown and has a background working with community organizations in healthcare and higher education. He takes over less than a month after Open Doors closed for the season.

The shelter is now working to find a location to open its thermal shelter in November. If one isn’t found the shelter will rotate between various churches throughout the winter.

“We’ve contacted over 15 different locations about potential leasing but those didn’t work out. So we have a lot of people in our faith community, several have already reached out and said they’d be able to help certain weeks and we’re working with others to ensure we have a good schedule,” said Riddle.

Riddle said that the shelter already has a church signed up to cover the first two weeks of the thermal shelter and is working out the logistics of its schedule and transportation. Since Open Doors closed in August, the city’s homeless have been left with nowhere to go at night.

As Open Doors awaits the construction of its permanent shelter by the City of Harrisonburg it continues to look for a short-term home. Riddle said he is looking forward to finding a solution.

“I love change, I love periods of transition so I guess there’s no better time than now. I’m looking forward to working with community stakeholders whether they directly serve the homeless or other resources. We’re strategically planning to see what it will look like when we have a permanent shelter,” he said.

