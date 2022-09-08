Sheetz celebrates ‘Truck Driver Appreciation Week’ by lowering diesel prices at the pump

The promotion ends on September 30.
The promotion ends on September 30.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The gas station, Sheetz, is lowering its price of diesel fuel for the entire month of September. Diesel costs $4.49 a gallon until September 30.

The lower price is for truck driver appreciation week. All 654 Sheetz stores across the country will have the reduced price of diesel to support truck drivers.

The public relations manager for Sheetz explained many truckers pay for their own fuel.

”Truckers are the backbone of our country and Sheetz recognizes that truckers are some of our best customers,” Nick Ruffner said. “Trucker appreciation week is actually coming up next week, but we thought we could do better as far as appreciating our truckers.”

Truck drivers can also get a free meal at Sheetz starting on Sunday. Drivers should enter “TRUCKYEAH” on their Sheetz mobile app.

The meal offer, along with the lower diesel prices, will end on September 30.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-81
Bridge damage causing massive backups on I-81 in Augusta Co.
Rockingham County Courthouse
Virginia man sentenced to nearly 10 years for rape of his sister in the 1970s
A bridge over Interstate 81 in Rockingham County is scheduled to close on Monday, Sept. 12...
Bridge over I-81 in Rockingham Co. to be demolished soon
I-81 crash near MM 232, Sept. 8, 2022.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Backups on I-81 South near MM 232 in Augusta County
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

JMU Football Opponent Report: Norfolk State
JMU Football Opponent Report: Norfolk State
WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Preview - Week Three: Lord Botetourt vs. Riverheads
WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Preview - Week Three: Lord Botetourt vs. Riverheads
natural gas pipeline
“It’s a disaster” Environmental groups rally against Sen. Manchin’s pipeline deal
Open Doors low barrier homeless shelter in Harrisonburg.
Open Doors new Director of Operations hitting the ground running
Queen Elizabeth II visited UVA in 1976.
Virginians remember the Queen and mourn her death