Skyline Middle School teacher receives award to study classroom techniques abroad

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg teacher will soon be heading overseas to learn about different education techniques and cultures thanks to a national award.

Tola Ogundipe is an 8th-grade physical science teacher at Skyline Middle School, and last week she was awarded the Fullbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Program award.

Next, she will undergo a year’s worth of training starting in the United States and ending overseas, meeting with policymakers and educators to immerse herself in another country’s culture and education system.

“Because of the diverse student body that we have, there is always the need to understand the students we have right in front of us, and there’s always the need to make sure that other students also appreciate the cultures that are brought into the classroom,” Ogundipe said.

Ogundipe says she couldn’t be doing the work she is doing now with all of the support from fellow staff at Skyline, especially the teaching assistants who help her plan her lessons and put together assignments.

“All of them would help me look at sentences and say ‘Hey this can be done differently’ or ‘If you write it this way it might make more sense to the student,” Ogundipe said.

Ogundipe is from Nigeria and says her first choice country is one in Sub-Saharan Africa like Ethiopia or Sudan.

