Staunton City Council to meet in closed session to discuss next steps in search for city manager

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton City Council meets Thursday, Sept. 8. One item on the agenda is to discuss the next steps on the search for city manager.

Beauregard serves as the interim city manager right now.
The discussion will take place during a closed session in their work session, scheduled on the agenda for 6:15 p.m. The regular meeting starts at 7:30 p.m.

Former City Manager Steve Rosenberg resigned in mid-January, and Leslie Beauregard became acting city manager. Since then, Beauregard became interim city manager.

Steven Rosenberg served as city manager to the City of Staunton since 2019, and before that he served as Deputy City Manager since 2013.

