Teen arrested after University of Kentucky shooting that left 11 injured

Jason Almanza-Arroyo's charges include assault and wanton endangerment, authorities said.
Jason Almanza-Arroyo's charges include assault and wanton endangerment, authorities said.(WKYT)
By Amanda Alvarado and WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A University of Kentucky student was shot at a party on the campus late Wednesday, WKYT reported.

Thursday morning, Jason Almanza-Arroyo was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault and public intoxication.

The shooting happened at a house on University Avenue on the University of Kentucky campus.

Police said two uninvited people came to the house, and at least one shot was fired after an argument

A University of Kentucky spokesperson said a bullet hit one student directly. Ten other students were injured by shrapnel.

All the students are expected to recover.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-81
Bridge damage causing massive backups on I-81 in Augusta Co.
Rockingham County Courthouse
Virginia man sentenced to nearly 10 years for rape of his sister in the 1970s
A bridge over Interstate 81 in Rockingham County is scheduled to close on Monday, Sept. 12...
Bridge over I-81 in Rockingham Co. to be demolished soon
Nelson Boucher
Grant County Sheriff’s Office looking for man who cut off home incarceration bracelet
After 16 years, WHSV-TV's main news studio is undergoing an overhaul to make room for a new...
WHSV to debut new studio later this fall

Latest News

Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
Ukrainian forces retake Russian-held territory near Kharkiv
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Doctors ‘concerned’ about Queen Elizabeth II’s health
Massanutten Regional Library Staff encouraging people to 'Get Carded' National Library Card...
Staff at Massanutten Regional Library encourage community to ‘Get Carded’
Tola Ogundipe of Skyline Middle School received a Fullbright Teachers for Global Classrooms...
Skyline Middle School teacher receives award to study classroom techniques abroad