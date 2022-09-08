TRAFFIC ALERT: Backups on I-81 South near MM 232 in Augusta County

I-81 crash near MM 232, Sept. 8, 2022.
I-81 crash near MM 232, Sept. 8, 2022.(VDOT)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Motorists can expect delays on I-81 South near MM 232 in Augusta County near For Defiance due to a vehicle crash.

As of 5:10 p.m., all south lanes are closed and VDOT is reporting about 8 miles of backups. Traffic backups on I-81 North in this area are approximately 4.0 miles.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-81
Bridge damage causing massive backups on I-81 in Augusta Co.
Rockingham County Courthouse
Virginia man sentenced to nearly 10 years for rape of his sister in the 1970s
A bridge over Interstate 81 in Rockingham County is scheduled to close on Monday, Sept. 12...
Bridge over I-81 in Rockingham Co. to be demolished soon
Nelson Boucher
Grant County Sheriff’s Office looking for man who cut off home incarceration bracelet
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

Beauregard serves as the interim city manager.
Staunton City Council to meet in closed session to discuss next steps in search for city manager
Weather Forecast Sept 8
Weather Forecast Sept 8
Greatest Needs Drive
United Way of Harrisonburg-Rockingham highlight key projects ahead of Day of Action
Harrisonburg Public Works 'Zero Waste Week'
Harrisonburg Public Works encourages reusing and recycling during ‘Zero Waste Week’