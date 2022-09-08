United Way of Harrisonburg-Rockingham highlight key projects ahead of Day of Action

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Each year, the United Way of Harrisonburg-Rockingham hosts a day filled with volunteer opportunities. It gives community members a chance to get a first-hand look at the needs of local nonprofits.

This year’s Day of Action features projects of all types, including playhouse repair at the Roberta Webb Child Care Center, moving furniture to Elkton Area United Services’ new location, and painting at the Adagio House.

In her first year as UWHR Executive Director, Amanda Leech said the event comes at a crucial time when volunteerism is down across the country, including in the Valley.

“A lot of it is left over from the pandemic. People are just still a little weary about getting out into the community. One of the things I love about this event is that folks get introduced to new organizations that they didn’t know about and oftentimes end up building a relationship with them and coming back and volunteering all year round,” Leech said.

Day of Action is on September 21st, and you can learn more about the projects as well as how to volunteer by clicking here.

