Update from Church World Service: programs, groups and impacts of inflation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Church World Service in Harrisonburg continues to help more refugees gain their footing in the Shenandoah Valley.

One big part of its services is its programs, and there’s a wide range of more than ten programs offered to refugees to ease their transition.

Some of those programs include the Refugee Social Services and Employment Program, which helps people navigate the world of job-hunting. There’s a group for families going through local school systems, and there’s a Youth Refugee Mentorship Program.

Church World Service said they’re looking for more mentors for that program.

On the other hand, there’s a group for older refugees, too, and they gather to do things like Tai Chi, distribute produce or knit.

Some groups are geared toward skills or work, like the Computer Coding Camp for Youth with James Madison University or the Health Care Careers Pathways. Others are meant to educate the participants, like the Immigration Legal Program, which helps them learn about how to gain citizenship.

Emily Bender with Church World Service said their programs are thriving, and they are helping more people than in recent years.

“We’re really glad that we’re at a point where we’re welcoming refugees into this country with open arms. It’s really important,” said Bender.

In 2020, they helped 35 people. In 2021, that number increased to 104. This year, they’ve helped over 200 refugees.

“We really did go from this point of really historic lows to historic highs. As an organization, we’ve been experiencing a great deal of growth, which is really wonderful. We’re really happy to see that,” said Bender.

One barrier they’re learning to navigate is rising costs. Housing is a big part of their services, to make sure people find a private space to call their own.

Housing Coordinator Selena Sherzad with Church World Service said in many cases, rental homes and apartments cost so much more than they did just a few years ago.

“A large portion of their income has to go towards rent,” said Sherzad.

Church World Service helps their clients find employment quickly, and they teach them about the financial system in the U.S.

“The largest thing is financial sufficiency -- that they’re capable and they understand what it’s like to be responsible for rental payments, utility payments, and things that come in the mail,” said Sherzad.

Although it’s a challenge, Sherzad said the refugees they work with are ready to rise to the occasion.

“I’ve seen that a lot of them are very prepared. They’re prepared to handle the unforeseen things that have happened, and at this point in time, that is higher prices and rent. They’re motivated to get working, get going, and to make payments on their own,” said Sherzad.

To learn more about Church World Service, its work or to find out how you can help, visit their website.

