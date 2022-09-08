UVA partners with ‘Be the Match’ to search for bone marrow donors

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pediatric and adult sickle cell disease teams at UVA are hosting a bone marrow registry sign up.

The goal is to expand diversity of donor pools, because matched ethnicity increases the likelihood of being a match.

“Thirty percent is the odds of finding a match for Black African Americans. Whereas for whites, that number is 79%. So we just want to increase the percentages of everyone donating, particularly to minorities,” Zollie White III said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-81 crash near MM 232, Sept. 8, 2022.
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash on I-81 in Augusta County
Vote for which high school football play you think is the best from Week 3 of the 2022 season.
WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 3
The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say
An electric vehicle charges at a public station in Henrico County, July 2020.
Newman files bill to repeal electric vehicle mandate
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators

Latest News

Neptune will be at its closest point to Earth Friday night
Catch Neptune up in the sky this week
Retired U.S. Army Major General Scott West remembers 9/11
Retired U.S. Army Major General looks back on his experience at the Pentagon during 9/11
WHSV EndZone - Play of the Week: Week 3
WHSV EndZone - Play of the Week: Week 3
JMU women’s soccer falls to Oregon State
JMU women’s soccer falls to Oregon State
Ben's Evening Forecast 9/11/2022
Ben's Evening Forecast 9/11/2022