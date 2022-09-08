Virginia lawmakers again fail to fill key regulatory job

Virginia State Capitol
Virginia State Capitol(wdbj7)
By SARAH RANKIN Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia lawmakers have elected a handful of local judges but failed yet again to fill a vacancy on the powerful State Corporation Commission.

The divided General Assembly met Wednesday for a one-day special session.

The focus was supposed to be on filling the vacancy on the regulatory agency. But lawmakers said talks between the GOP-controlled House and Democrat-led Senate fell apart.

The lack of action means the long-running impasse will continue to drag on, possibly for months.

The commission regulates a wide range of business interests, including utilities.

Besides electing four judges, lawmakers had little else to do Wednesday.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

I-81
Bridge damage causing massive backups on I-81 in Augusta Co.
Rockingham County Courthouse
Virginia man sentenced to nearly 10 years for rape of his sister in the 1970s
A bridge over Interstate 81 in Rockingham County is scheduled to close on Monday, Sept. 12...
Bridge over I-81 in Rockingham Co. to be demolished soon
Nelson Boucher
Grant County Sheriff’s Office looking for man who cut off home incarceration bracelet
After 16 years, WHSV-TV's main news studio is undergoing an overhaul to make room for a new...
WHSV to debut new studio later this fall

Latest News

abortion rally
The debate over abortion rights weighs heavy ahead of elections
For the second time in as many years, recreational marijuana is set to appear on the November...
Recreational marijuana ballot initiative could be more hotly contested in 2022
For the second time in as many years, recreational marijuana is set to appear on the November...
Recreational marijuana ballot initiative could be more hotly contested
farming
Congress begins work on next Farm Bill
Election transparency activists gathered at the South Dakota State Capitol to share their...
"Election transparency" activists gather at the South Dakota State Capitol