Virginians remember the Queen and mourn her death

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Royal Family had profound impacts all over the world, including in Virginia and in the Shenandoah Valley.

A Harrisonburg resident, Chris Moore, is from England, and he said her loss will be felt widely and deeply.

“Her tenure as Queen for the last 70 years has been well-received globally. She’s been an advocate for the Commonwealth of Nations, she’s been through some hard times and some good times with Britain and the British people,” Moore said.

Even if some British people aren’t keen on the Royals, Moore describes himself as a Royalist.

“We’ve always had a monarchy and always had a figurehead at the head of the nation, and I know it’s primarily a ceremonial role at this point, but just the way the royal family is perceived worldwide. It gives the United Kingdom a sort of place in the world and a very visible figurehead to represent our nation,” he said.

Moore said he’s not sure what happens now, as far as the process of King Charles III stepping up to the role.

“She’s been the only monarch that I have ever known. My generation and even previous generations, she’s the only monarch that’s ever sat the throne,” said Moore.

Many Virginians fondly remember Queen Elizabeth’s many visits to the commonwealth.

The first was in 1957 when she participated in the 350th anniversary of the founding of Jamestown. Charlottesville welcomed the Queen in 1976 during the celebration of the Bicentennial, and she visited the University of Virginia.

She returned in 1991 to Arlington National Cemetery and took another trip to Jamestown in 2007.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.