Waynesboro brings back plastic recycling program

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro is bringing back its plastic recycling program.

“We actually had to stop the recycling program, because we didn’t have buyers for the plastic. We just were working with a company called Replenish. They are buying ones and twos plastic,” Refuse Supervisor Josh Burrows said Thursday, September 8.

Burrows says only certain types of plastics are being accepted by the program.

“Because our buyer only wants number ones and number twos, and they only want bottles. They do not want clam shells, which berries come in the store,” the supervisor said.

Waynesboro has already filled more than a dozen 50 pound bags of plastic since the start of September.

“We’re halfway to our quota of a pickup, which is great,” Burrows said. “Waynesboro is a recycling city, and we’re happy about that.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-81
Bridge damage causing massive backups on I-81 in Augusta Co.
Rockingham County Courthouse
Virginia man sentenced to nearly 10 years for rape of his sister in the 1970s
A bridge over Interstate 81 in Rockingham County is scheduled to close on Monday, Sept. 12...
Bridge over I-81 in Rockingham Co. to be demolished soon
I-81 crash near MM 232, Sept. 8, 2022.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Backups on I-81 South near MM 232 in Augusta County
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

JMU Football Opponent Report: Norfolk State
JMU Football Opponent Report: Norfolk State
WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Preview - Week Three: Lord Botetourt vs. Riverheads
WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Preview - Week Three: Lord Botetourt vs. Riverheads
natural gas pipeline
“It’s a disaster” Environmental groups rally against Sen. Manchin’s pipeline deal
Open Doors low barrier homeless shelter in Harrisonburg.
Open Doors new Director of Operations hitting the ground running
Queen Elizabeth II visited UVA in 1976.
Virginians remember the Queen and mourn her death