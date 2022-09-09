Augusta Co. Circuit Court Clerk to help preserve history throughout commonwealth

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Circuit Court now houses eight newly restored historic record books with information dating back to 1745.

The documents contain death records, wills and deeds. A grant of $48,000 made it possible.

“It allowed eight volumes to be restored, rather than normally the four that we have through the circuit court record preservation program through the Library of Virginia,” said Circuit Court Clerk Steve Landes.

The documents will now be available online, too.

“We also have them digitized and those are being uploaded to our digital archive portal so people can sit at their home and look at what we received through this grant,” said Landes.

Landes’ knowledge of historical documents and preservation will be shared around the commonwealth now, as he has earned an appointment to the State Historical Records Advisory Board. The board works “to advise institutions, create plans for historical records, provide assistance with grant reviews, and undertake statewide projects,” according to the Library of Virginia’s website.

“I’m really hoping that I’ll learn more about other opportunities for grants, not only to help other organizations but also hopefully our office and the work we’re doing to preserve historic records,” said Landes.

In addition to serving on the State Historical Records Advisory Board, Landes has also been chosen to serve on the Frontier Culture Museum’s Board of Trustees.

“I’m hoping that we’ll be able to really partner on some items relating to conservation and preservation. I’m looking forward to working with the board members on that and just preserving Augusta County and Valley history in general,” he said.

The restored books include: Deed Book 6 (1754-1755), Order Book 1 (1745-1747), Order Book 17 (1779-1782), Register of Deaths (1871-1893), Will Book 16 (1827-1829), Will Book 19 (1833-1835), Will Book 21 (1835-1837), and Will Book 22 (1837-1839).

