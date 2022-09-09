Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 50-year-old man

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a missing person.

David L. Herbaugh, 50, was last seen on Sept. 8. Officials say he could possibly be heading to the Roanoke area driving a black 1996 Chevrolet truck with a Virginia tag, WXY4403.

Herbaugh is 5′10′' and about 210 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

