Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 50-year-old man

David Herbaugh of Augusta County
David Herbaugh of Augusta County(Augusta County Sheriff’s Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a missing person.

David L. Herbaugh, 50, was last seen on Sept. 8. Officials say he could possibly be heading to the Roanoke area driving a black 1996 Chevrolet truck with a Virginia tag, WXY4403.

Herbaugh is 5′10′' and about 210 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-81
Bridge damage causing massive backups on I-81 in Augusta Co.
Rockingham County Courthouse
Virginia man sentenced to nearly 10 years for rape of his sister in the 1970s
A bridge over Interstate 81 in Rockingham County is scheduled to close on Monday, Sept. 12...
Bridge over I-81 in Rockingham Co. to be demolished soon
I-81 crash near MM 232, Sept. 8, 2022.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Backups on I-81 South near MM 232 in Augusta County
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

JMU Football Opponent Report: Norfolk State
JMU Football Opponent Report: Norfolk State
WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Preview - Week Three: Lord Botetourt vs. Riverheads
WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Preview - Week Three: Lord Botetourt vs. Riverheads
natural gas pipeline
“It’s a disaster” Environmental groups rally against Sen. Manchin’s pipeline deal
Open Doors low barrier homeless shelter in Harrisonburg.
Open Doors new Director of Operations hitting the ground running