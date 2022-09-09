Bridgewater College launching varsity esports program

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - What started as a campus club will be a full athletics program. Bridgewater College announced the launching of its varsity esports program in the Fall of 2023.

Head Coach Tristan Supple and a co-worker started the club last year and discovered a high demand for esports on campus.

”We’ve noticed that there are students that are just not touched either by traditional athletics or traditional clubs, and we’ve seen that a lot of those students are gamers,” he said. “They just didn’t have a place to go yet, and that seems to be the trend with colleges all over America. We just decided to capitalize on it at Bridgewater and give them that space.”

Bridgewater College is not the only space where esports is growing in popularity. The same is true all over the world because of the accessibility of video games.

“There are about 350 schools in our NACE conference,” he said. “It’s also migrating down to high school and middle schools, so it’s really becoming an all-encompassing athletic event for students because it’s so easy to get into.”

Additionally, esports has promoted inclusivity and given different types of people a place to express themselves and find community.

“It’s a co-ed space at its core, which is a wonderful way to break down that gender binary that we have in a lot of traditional athletics,” Supple added. “With the machine costs being rather low, you can play on your phone, the [economic] limitations are much lower for esports.”

He even mentioned that the regional or location barrier is easier to overcome since games are played online, allowing nearly anybody to “make their mark.”

Varsity esports competitors at Bridgewater College will dedicate about 15 hours a week to practices, study halls, and physical training like traditional athletes with weekly competitions, according to Supple.

This program will also give athletes work experience in broadcasting, social media, and content creation. Each competition will be live streamed through social media with commentators.

Supple said since esports is not regulated through the NCAA, they are allowed to provide scholarships for varsity competitors. However, that is not available at this moment. It is a future goal, though.

Other goals include “fostering a welcoming community” that helps students feel connected to campus and helping athletes get job placements after graduation.

“I want to make sure that this passion that all these students have had since they were kids... they have the avenues to pursue that,” Supple said.

Bridgewater is currently renovating three spaces for practice and competition facilities.

Tryouts will be in March 2023 for the fall. For more information click here.

