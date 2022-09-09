Broadway hosting 57th annual Autumn Festival on Saturday

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Broadway is hosting one of its biggest events of the year on Saturday, the 57th annual Autumn Festival.

The town will block off a portion of Main Street from Broadway Avenue to Route 259 for the festival, which will include over 100 vendors, live music, and an antique car show.

“It’s a great way to showcase Broadway. We’ve had a lot going on the last couple of years and a lot of new amenities with more to come so it’s just good for folks to see what Broadway has to offer,” said Broadway Town Manager Kyle O’Brien.

While the town hosts several events throughout the year, O’Brien said the Autumn Festival is the flagship. After the event has been limited by COVID-19 for the last two years it will now be back in full swing.

“We went back last year. It was a little bit more limited in capacity, but this year based on the numbers we’ve seen, we feel like it’s going to be one of the biggest we’ve had maybe in its history,” said O’Brien.

The festival is a huge draw for the town and provides a big boost in revenue for its many local businesses.

“Especially for our folks on Main Street because the focal point of the festival is on Main Street. They report that for some of our retail stores it’s their biggest day of the year so it’s a big boon for us,” said O’Brien.

The festival will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The town is also having a final celebration at its town pool as it prepares to close for the season and will host a dog pool party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where people can bring their dogs for a swim.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.