CSHD: Covid-19 Bivalent boosters will be available next week

By Noah Harrison
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:00 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Central Shenandoah Health District, the Covid-19 Bivalent booster shot will be available at CSHD public and community clinics starting Sept. 12.

The new booster differs from the others because it protects against Omicron variants of the virus, which have become most prevalent, recently.

People 12 years or older will be eligible to get Pfizer’s booster; adults 18 years and older qualify for Moderna’s.

“With that being said, the recommendation is that you receive this booster at least 2 months after your last Covid-19 vaccine,” Jordi Shelton with CSHD said. “Priority groups are 65 and older and severely autoimmune compromised. We’re really recommending those people get their booster as soon as they’re able to.”

She added that anyone who meets the age requirements could go ahead and make an appointment.

Additionally, CSHD said they will not be offering the newest primary Covid-19 vaccination series, Novavax, at this time.

Novavax is the fourth approved Covid-19 vaccine. Unlike Pfizer and Moderna which use mRNA technology to fight the virus, Novavax uses a more common protein subunit technology. Pertussis and Hepatitis B vaccines use the same technology.

To find locations where each Covid-19 vaccines are available, click here.

