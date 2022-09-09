How to avoid getting scammed during fantasy football season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The NFL season officially kicked off Thursday night and with a new season comes avid fans being glued to their phones picking out the best fantasy football team.

However, with excited, vulnerable fans ready for the new season, scammers begin to attack those players. There are some things to look out for when signing up for sports betting that can deter scammers.

“The most important thing is that you’re dealing with a legitimate fantasy football league,” Julie Wheeler, president, and CEO of Better Business Bureau of Western Virginia said.

Wheeler said to start with ESPN. It has a list of legitimate betting opportunities on its site.

“You’ve got to be careful if you get a link in an email or something on social media saying, ‘Hey be a part of my fantasy football league.’ You want to deal with people you know in these leagues and you want to make sure you’re dealing with the sites that operate legitimately,” Wheeler said.

She said the beginning of football season and March Madness are the two biggest times they see scammers taking on sports bettors.

“When you’re downloading an app make sure you’re doing it from the app store and when you look at the app store look at reviews on that app,” Wheeler said.

She said the app at the top may not always be the one you want because those companies pay for the top app spot.

“It may just be off a letter or two in name,” Wheeler said. “You want to look for the number of downloads, number of comments, and reviews.”

Wheeler said it is best to read the terms of service before signing up because even legitimate websites can have clauses where they are allowed to withhold money.

“You want to know how they’re going to use your personal information and you want to make sure your money is properly safe or your payment method is being properly secured,” Wheeler said.

She said it is best to do your own research, not only when it comes to which app or website to bet on, but also on the teams and players your choose.

”There’s a lot of people out there that say they’re handicappers and they’re gonna sell you inside information you know whether it’s for fantasy or if it’s for some type of other betting and doesn’t pay them because they don’t have inside information and they’re just trying to get your money,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler said many of these sites get money by giving you a free trial and then charging your card once the trial is up.

”Know who you’re dealing with, make sure it’s legitimate, again make sure first of all its legal to do it and you’re working with a site that’s properly registered,” Wheeler said.

